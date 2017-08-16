Next Week’s WWE 205 Live, Sasha Banks Trains with Former TNA Star, Natalya on Naomi (Video)

– Below is video of Natalya talking to Dasha Fuentes after her win over Becky Lynch during last night’s WWE SmackDown. With the post-match attack, Natalya says she sent a strong message to SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, showing her what will happen to her at SummerSlam on Sunday. Natalya says Naomi is going down and she’s going to tap.

– It looks like next week’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature Jack Gallagher vs. Brian Kendrick in a duel. Gallagher defeated Ariya Daivari in the first Gentlemen’s Duel back in December of last year.

– Sasha Banks trained at the House of Glory wrestling school in New York on Tuesday as she prepares to face RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss on Sunday at SummerSlam in Brooklyn. She tweeted the following from the school, thanking founder and former TNA star Amazing Red:

