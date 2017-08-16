Lana on Her In-Ring Future, Fans on Baron Corbin’s Cash-In, SmackDown Top 10

Aug 16, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if it was a mistake for Baron Corbin to cash in his Money In the Bank contract last night. As of this writing, 75% voted, “Yes. Corbin got too anxious. Although Jinder Mahal was vulnerable, there were too many variables in play.” The rest went with, “No. Corbin went with his gut and tried to take advantage of a vulnerable champion, just like every successful Mr. Money in the Bank before him.”

– As noted, Lana made it known on last night’s SmackDown that she plans to use her “ravishing ways” to guide Tamina Snuka to the SmackDown Women’s Title. Lana tweeted the following on taking Tamina to the top, also confirming that she still plans to wrestle some.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad