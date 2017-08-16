Jinder Mahal on Baron Corbin (Video), Tonight’s Go-Home WWE NXT Episode, Breezango

Aug 16, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As noted, last night’s WWE SmackDown saw Baron Corbin unsuccessfully cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Below is post-show video of Jinder and The Singh Brothers reacting to what happened. Jinder says he will go on to SummerSlam to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, the same way he almost beat John Cena on SmackDown.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature the final hype for Saturday’s “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event, including Drew McIntyre vs. Roderick Strong, a face-off between Ember Moon & NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and more.

– Last night’s WWE SmackDown also saw the finale of The Fashion Peaks with Breezango, which indicated dark days to come for the tag team division. You can see video from the segment below:

