GFW Star Says He’s Not Coming to This Week’s Tapings Because of How He’s Been Used (Video)

Tyrus posted the following videos to social media today to announce that he will not be working the GFW tapings in Orlando this week, which begin with Thursday’s live Destination X special on POP.

Tyrus says most of his time with GFW has been positive the past several weeks have been tough for he and his fans as they have been “handcuffed and treated like a second-class citizen creatively.”

Tyrus goes on to say he’s not happy with how GFW is treating him and after playing phone-tag with them all day, he decided to release this video and announce that he won’t be at the tapings because he’s on “hold-out” status. Tyrus says he won’t return until he gets treated right.

