Cody Rhodes Calls Okada a “Japanese Randy Orton” and Says The Revival is “The Absolute Worst”

ROH Champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with FanBuzz.com and below are some interview highlights:

On Kazuchika Okada:

“I hope people understand what I’m saying, but Okada is the most WWE superstar I’ve ever wrestled. He reminds me of a Japanese Randy Orton. He is aware of every camera that’s on the floor, it’s almost as if he’s aware of every heartbeat that’s in the building.”

On Marty Scurll:

“I don’t think people realize how good of an addition to the Bullet Club Marty was. Marty represents this whole U.K. boom in a nutshell. When you look at Marty, the hard work, the attention to detail, the character, the costume, the just flamboyance of The Villain. It brings an entirely different edge.

On the Young Bucks:

“They’re a completely different experience. They have a psychology that is unique to them and it’s polarizing. And when people try to copy it, it’s just wrong. They’re the only ones who can do it.”

On The Revival:

“They’re the absolute worst. I have a three-prong, three-tier, three-word approach to the Revival.”

“All that aside, I really do want to see what it looks like with the Young Bucks and the Revival in the ring. I think they’d have a great, great, great match.”

source: The Spotlight





(Visited 53 times, 53 visits today)