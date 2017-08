Baron Corbin push derailed?

Bryan Alvarez is reporting the reason Baron Corbin lost his Money in the Bank case is because of his actions on Twitter. Corbin got into it last week with Dave Meltzer and blocked some WWE employees. Due to this his push has been killed!

I guess him trying to be the new KO on Twitter is now considered a flop!

Source: The Spotlight

(Visited 111 times, 111 visits today)