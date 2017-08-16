Another Title Match Confirmed for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show

Cathy Kelley announced on Snapchat this afternoon that The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will now take place on the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show this Sunday.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s big event in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Special Referee: Shane McMahon

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Big Cass vs. Big Show

Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Finn Balor (Demon Balor) vs. Bray Wyatt

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)