8/16/17 WWE NXT Recap: Asuka/Ember Contract Signing; Street Profits in Action; Ruby vs. Billie; McIntyre vs. Strong Main Event

We see the NXT opening video and then go into the NXT Arena where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. We see that Ruby Riot and Billie Kay will go one-on-one tonight and are reminded of tonight’s main event, which is Drew McIntyre vs. Roderick Strong.

NXT General Manager William Regal is in the ring, and he welcomes the NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka, and the number one contender, Ember Moon for their official contract signing. Moon says Asuka has had an incredible journey in NXT and is one of the most dominant women in the entire WWE. Moon says her undefeated streak has even surpassed that of Goldberg. Moon says throughout the journey, Asuka has only taken shortcuts with one person: Ember Moon. Moon says Asuka had to shove a referee to beat her at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, and then she jumped her from behind to keep her from competing at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. Moon says Asuka made the biggest mistake of her life and because of her shortcuts, Moon is bigger, faster, and stronger than ever before. Moon says she is going to end Asuka’s reign of dominance at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III and signs the contract. Asuka then signs the contract without saying a word. Regal says the match is official, and then Asuka grabs her microphone again and cuts a promo in Japanese. She holds the NXT Women’s Championship in the air as she and Moon get face-to-face.

We see that the Street Profits will be in action up next as we head to a break.

—

We see earlier today when Lars Sullivan barges into William Regal’s office. Sullivan says he knows he has been bad in the past, but he promises that he will be good if he gets one more tag team match. Regal says he doesn’t need Sullivan beating up another teammate if he teammate loses the match. Sullivan says it won’t happen and asks for another chance. Regal grants it to him and says he has one more chance.

Match #1: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Lars Sullivan and Chris Silvio

Dawkins and Silvio start the match and Dawkins drops Silvio immediately as Ford runs into the crowd and high fives a bunch of fans. Dawkins slams Silvio down to the mat and Ford tags in. They double team Silvio with a dropkick and a slam. Ford knocks Silvio in the back of the head and takes a cheap shot at Sullivan, but Sullivan doesn’t budge. Ford drops Silvio with an uppercut and tags in Dawkins. Dawkins drops Silvio to the mat with a power bomb and tags in Ford, who connects with a frog splash and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Street Profits.

After the match, the Profits head to the back as Sullivan stares down Silvio in the ring. The referee pulls Silvio to the apron, but Sullivan grabs him and carries Silvio to the back.

We see that Ruby Riot and Billie Kay will go one-on-one up next.

We head backstage and see Sullivan still carrying Silvio. Sullivan slams Silvio into a barricade outside the arena and then slams him into a trash can.

—

Match #2: Billie Kay (w/Peyton Royce) vs. Ruby Riot

Ruby goes for a few clotheslines, but Billie ducks under. Peyton tries to distrace Ruby, but Ruby keeps control and rolls up Billie for a one count. Ruby gets a sunset flip, but Billie comes back and kicks Ruby in the back of the head. Billie takes Ruby down with a discus clothesline and goes for the cover, but Ruby kicks out at two. Ruby fights back with forearms, but Billie takes her down to the mat again. Billie goes for another cover, but Ruby kicks out at two. Billie suplexes Ruby down to the mat and then applies a modified arm-bar submission. Billie turns it into a surfboard submission, but Ruby gets to her feet and drops Billie with a dropkick. Ruby takes Billie to the corner and drives her face-first into the turnbuckle. Ruby kicks Peyton to the floor, but Billie comes back and takes Ruby down from behind. Ruby turns it around and drops Billie to the mat with a Pele kick and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ruby Riot.

After the match, Peyton Royce grabs a microphone. She says all Ruby has done is proven that lightning strikes once even for a gross, tattooed loser like Ruby. Royce says Ruby will never be iconic.

We are reminded of tonight’s main event: Drew McIntyre vs. Roderick Strong. If Strong wins, he gets another match against Bobby Roode sometime in the future.

—

Back from the break, the announce crew runs down the card for this Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. We then see a vignette for the match between The Authors of Pain and SAnitY.

The main event between McIntyre and Strong is up next.

—

Match #3: Roderick Strong vs. Drew McIntyre

They lock up and McIntyre backs Strong into the corner. Strong comes back with a headlock and then takes McIntyre down with a leg lariat. Strong goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two. McIntyre comes back and takes Strong down with a suplex, but Strong comes right back with a dropkick. Strong sends McIntyre to the outside with a basement dropkick and Strong goes out after him. They brawl on the floor and Strong backs McIntyre into the apron. McIntyre comes back and slams Strong into the ring post. McIntyre delivers a few chops on the outside, but Strong comes back and slams McIntyre back-first onto the ring apron as we head to a break.

We’re back and Strong is in control back in the ring. Strong delivers a back-breaker to McIntyre and goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two. Strong applies an abdominal stretch down on the mat and then takes McIntyre to the corner. Strong beats McIntyre down and then kicks him in the face. Strong stomps away on McIntyre down on the mat, but McIntyre starts fighting back with chops. McIntyre drops Strong with a lariat, but Strong comes back with a double kick. McIntyre turns it around and takes Strong down with an overhead throw. McIntyre and Strong exchange right hands and McIntyre connects with a forearm in the corner.

McIntyre goes up top and takes Strong down with a clubbing forearm. McIntyre kicks Strong in the face and drops him with a reverse Alabama Slam. McIntyre goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. McIntyre sets up for the Claymore, but Strong counters with a knee to the face. Strong picks McIntyre up and drops him with a back-breaker. Strong goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two. McIntyre connects with a knee and climbs to the top, but McIntyre cuts him off with a headbutt. McIntyre chops Strong and climbs up as well, but Strong cuts him off and hands him in the tree of woe. Bobby Roode rushes the ring and shoves Strong to the floor. Roode then attacks McIntyre in the ring.

Match Result: No Contest.

After the match, Roode beats down McIntyre in the ring. Roode goes to the outside and slams Strong into the steel steps. Roode grabs the NXT Championship and takes it into the ring, where he holds it in McIntyre’s face. Roode grabs McIntyre and drops him with a Glorious DDT. Roode gets on the ropes and blows a kiss to Strong, who is still down on the floor. Roode stands over the fallen McIntyre and holds the NXT Championship in the air as NXT comes to a close.

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)