WWE Stars Host Basketball Game In NYC (Photos, Video), Fans on Shane McMahon, Maryse

– We noted on Monday that WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view will stream live for the first time in Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Spanish, Mandarin, Russian and German. The show will also stream live in French for the first time, as announced by Maryse in the video below:

– WWE has a poll asking fans if SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will be an impartial referee during Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam. As of this writing, 66% voted, “Yes. Shane-O-Mac will call it down the middle as Special Guest Referee.” 21% voted, “No. The SmackDown LIVE Commissioner will favor AJ Styles.” The rest went with, “No. Shane will favor Kevin Owens.”

– RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro, Big Show, Sasha Banks, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior were at the Educational Alliance Boys & Girls Club: P.S. 64 Clubhouse in New York City today for a Unified Basketball Game with the Special Olympics. This was the official kickoff to SummerSlam Week happenings in the city. Dana and the Superstars participated as honorary coaches while The Fink and Big Show acted as announcers. Below are photos and videos from the event:

That moment when your team scores in the final seconds to win the game! #PlayUnified @WWECesaro @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/o7mD9NJWWW — Special Olympics (@SpecialOlympics) August 15, 2017

Shout out to the @WWE for their work with the @SpecialOlympics in NYC for Summer Slam week. @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/GMlzrpk2Rt — JRSportBrief (@JRSportBrief) August 15, 2017

