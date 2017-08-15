WWE RAW Social Score, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Reunite, John Cena Shows Off Lamborghini

– Below is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. Cena shows off his 2006 “Batmobile” Lamborghini Murciélago Coupé and tells a funny story about the only time Dean Ambrose talked to him:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 106,000 interactions with 24,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 94,000 Twitter interactions with 21,000 unique authors. RAW also had 251,000 Facebook interactions with 178,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 142,000 interactions with 100,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– As seen below, WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler reunited over the weekend at the Icons of Wrestling signing in Philadelphia.

Thx to all who attended Icons of Wrestling Sat in #Philly. @JerryLawler & I had a great time. @tonyschiavone24 too! pic.twitter.com/ySibX8tdO8 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 13, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)