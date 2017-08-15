WWE Clash of Champions Date & Location, Dolph Ziggler Notes, New John Cena Episode

Aug 15, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Hard Nocks South Life” from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, featuring trainer Rob MacIntyre helping Cena work on upper body exercises:

– The 2017 WWE Clash of the Champions pay-per-view will take place on December 17th from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The Ticketmaster pre-sale password is CHAMPIONS. It appears there will be no Roadblock pay-per-view this year.

– Dolph Ziggler revealed on Twitter that he will be judging a roast battle at the New York Comedy Club on Thursday night. Ziggler will also be appearing on FOX Business show “Kennedy Nation” next Tuesday. Ziggler, who does not have a SummerSlam match, tweeted the following on his SummerSlam Week plans:

