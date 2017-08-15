Why JoJo Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW In Boston

As seen on last night’s WWE RAW from Boston, Mike Rome handled ring announcing duties.

JoJo missed the show because her sister GiGi passed away, according to JoJo’s fansite. Our condolences go out to her family.

Below is the post from the fansite:

JoJo will not be working tonight's episode of #RAW. You're all in our thoughts @ItsJoseann ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6Op465uwzi — JoJo-Offerman.com (@JoJoOffermanCom) August 14, 2017

