Who really gets credit for creating the infamous Boiler Room Brawl?

Bruce Prichard recently discussed this famous match between The Undertaker and Mankind on an episode of Something To Wrestle With where they went into SummerSlam 1996 in full detail.

“I think that it was Vince McMahon that finally came up with the Boiler Room Brawl,” Prichard said. “And it was from Jim Cornette and I trying to come up with a different environment to hold the match that would be, you know what could be Mick Foley match that Undertaker would not be at home in and we wanted to do something different and we kept talking about the dungeon and where Mankind lived and where he would hang out.”

“Then we started doing the vignettes with Mankind being in the boiler room. Which is just kinda happen when we’d shoot vignettes with Mankind at TV we would always just go find the boiler room. Find the bowels of the building and shoot Mankind in there because it always had the best ominous — dark and ominous feel to it.”





