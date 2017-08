Shane Douglas sends best wishes to Ric Flair

Despite their hostilities over the years, the Franchise posted the following on Twitter…

Here ya go- Enuff wrestling ability here than could fill MSG or Tokyo Dome. Both DID, in fact! @BestOfLuckRicFlair! pic.twitter.com/4fLwpJ7jty — Shane Douglas (@TheFranchiseSD) August 15, 2017

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)