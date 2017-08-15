Paige Comments on Her WWE Return (Video)

Aug 15, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Paige appeared with Alberto El Patron for the Malik Rose Bowling Tournament on Monday in San Antonio, Texas. The event raised money for the Salvation Army’s Emergency Family Shelter.

As seen below, KENS5’s Chelsey Hernandez approached Paige and asked her for an update on when she will be back to TV.

“Hopefully within the next couple of months, fingers crossed,” Paige said. “Now I have to get cleared by WWE doctors.”

Also below are more photos of Paige and Alberto at the event:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 74 times, 74 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad