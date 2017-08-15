News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – Final SummerSlam Hype, Main Event, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island with the final hype for Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The SmackDown main event will see John Cena face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for the first time in a non-title match. SmackDown will also see Natalya vs. Becky Lynch plus an in-ring segment with WWE United States Champion AJ Styles apologizing to SummerSlam special referee Shane McMahon. Tonight’s 205 Live will feature a Titus Worldwide celebration for new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa, who won the title from Neville on last night’s RAW.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* John Cena faces Jinder Mahal tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* AJ Styles to apologize to Shane McMahon

* Natalya battles Becky Lynch before SummerSlam title showdown

* Breezango returns to “Fashion Peaks” one last time

