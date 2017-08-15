Mike Kanellis on Beating Addiction, Titus Worldwide Celebrates (Video), Fans on Demon Balor

– Below is video from the post-RAW Titus Worldwide celebration with Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa and friend Sasha Banks. As noted, last night’s RAW saw Tozawa defeat Neville to take the title. Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode will see the celebration continue. Titus says everyone thought they would split up but their group is a family and now they’re a family with a true champion.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the more intimidating Superstar – Bray Wyatt or “The Demon” Finn Balor. As of this writing, 64% went with The Demon. As noted, WWE has confirmed that Balor will be wearing his paint at SummerSlam on Sunday for the match against Wyatt.

– SmackDown Superstar Mike Kanellis wrote the following on Instagram late last night in regards to beating his addiction to painkillers:

This picture was taken this year. It symbolizes my decision to get clean from an addiction to prescription drugs. A problem I kept hidden from my wife, my family, my friends, everyone. It has haunted me for almost 3 years, ever since I dislocated my knee cap. It really started to spiral out of control this past year and a half. I almost lost everything. Finally I decided I couldn’t keep hurting my wife or myself this way and I was going to get my life back. This picture was my way of making my beautiful wife laugh, during one of the most difficult times in our life. Without her, I would be lost. She is the strongest, toughest woman I know. She has been my rock and my reason for fighting. She has been with me every step of the way and I’ll say it again, I would truly be lost without her. It feels so incredibly wonderful to have my life back and to focus on what truly matters. Life has never been better, and everyday is a blessing. I wanted to write this as a symbol of hope, to anyone who is battling addiction. It can strike anybody, in any place, at any time. It does not discriminate. It can and will take everything from you. If you are struggling, please don’t give up hope. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, you are not alone. I have your back. #thereisalwayshope

