LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 8/15

– The final WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam opens up with a video for Sunday’s big pay-per-view.

– We’re live from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton.

– The Singh Brothers come to the stage under a spotlight as the boos continue. They introduce the WWE Champion and out comes Jinder Mahal in a suit.

Mahal takes the mic and comments on today being Independence Day for the great nation of India. Jinder goes on until a group of Indian dancers come out to perform on the stage. Jinder also brings a woman into the ring to sing the Indian national anthem. The dancers start performing again, making their way to the ring now. The Singh Brothers dance around Jinder in the ring. The music stops and the boos pick up. Jinder rips the fans for booing him and says we will see him beat our hero John Cena later tonight.

Jinder says Cena had the company on his back for years but there’s a new face. Jinder takes credit for WWE going international and for people signing up to the WWE Network to see him retain at SummerSlam. Jinder says he will beat Cena more convincingly than Shinsuke Nakamura ever could tonight. Then at SummerSlam, Jinder will prove why Nakamura’s destiny is to lose to The Modern Day Maharaja. Jinder asks for quiet as he speaks to his people. The music interrupts and out comes Nakamura to a pop.

Nakamura stands in the middle of the ring with a mic and a smile on his face. Jinder asks how dare he disparage his people on this day. Nakamura says today is also the day in Japan where they pray for people who have died in war, so he prays for peace. But Sunday at SummerSlam in America, Jinder is losing the WWE Title… to me. A “yes!” chant starts up as The Singh Brothers play to the crowd. Nakamura and Jinder stare each other down. Nakamura’s music hits and he leaves.

– Still to come, Cena vs. Jinder. Also, AJ Styles apologizes to Shane McMahon. We see Becky Lynch and Natalya walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 38 times, 38 visits today)