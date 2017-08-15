GFW Teases Big Announcement at Destination X, Super X Cup Finals Promo, Xplosion

Aug 15, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest GFW US Xplosion match, featuring Jon Bolen vs. Mahabali Shera:

– As noted, GFW announced on Monday that Alberto El Patron has been stripped of the Unified World Heavyweight Title due to the recent domestic incident with Paige at an Orlando airport. Regarding the future of the title, GFW Executive Bruce Prichard will be making an announcement on Thursday’s live GFW Destination X special. GFW noted that the announcement will “rock GFW and IMPACT to it’s very core.”

– Below is a new promo for the Super X Cup tournament finals between Taiji Ishimori and Dezmond Xavier, which will take place at Destination X on Thursday.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 60 times, 60 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad