Baron Corbin Loses Title Match After Cashing In MITB Briefcase

Aug 15, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

At the end of tonight’s SmackDown Live, Baron Corbin cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase for a WWE Championship match.  However, due to a distraction from John Cena, Corbin would lose via pinfall to champion Jinder Mahal on a roll-up.  Corbin joins Damien Sandow on the list of MITB winners to NOT win the WWE Championship or the now-retired World Heavyweight Championship.

  1. ryan says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    So, what I’m seeing here is that cena just cost HIMSELF a title match at SummerSlam, right?

