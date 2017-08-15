Baron Corbin Loses Title Match After Cashing In MITB Briefcase
At the end of tonight’s SmackDown Live, Baron Corbin cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase for a WWE Championship match. However, due to a distraction from John Cena, Corbin would lose via pinfall to champion Jinder Mahal on a roll-up. Corbin joins Damien Sandow on the list of MITB winners to NOT win the WWE Championship or the now-retired World Heavyweight Championship.
So, what I’m seeing here is that cena just cost HIMSELF a title match at SummerSlam, right?