Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Four-time former GFW World Champion Bobby Lashley is scheduled for his first-ever GFW Media Teleconference.

Lashley is a former collegiate wrestler, who has transitioned to the pro scene with amazing success. He also is a former X-Division Champion and the final King of The Mountain Champion.

Lashley, a former U.S. Army Captain, also has had a successful career with Bellator MMA, boasting a 15-2 record in MMA bouts, including 8 wins by submission and 4 by knockout. Lashley has won his last eight MMA fights.

In addition, Lashley will be joined on the call by Dan Lambert, the co-founder of American Top Team – the Florida-based MMA team that Lashley competes for, which also boasts such current champions as Tyron Woodley, UFC Welterweight; Amanda Nunes, UFC Women’s Bantamweight; and Joanna Jędrzejczyk, UFC Women’s Strawweight.

Lashley will discuss Destination-X on Thursday, August 17, when Lashley steps into the six-sided GFW ring against Matt Sydal, and more.

Topics discussed:

– What Kurt Angle has meant to Bobby Lashley

– CM Punk’s MMA future

– Lashley’s opportunities in MMA

– El Patron being stripped of the GFW title

– Ric Flair’s legacy

– Lashley reflects on his WWE experience

– The upcoming McGregor vs. Mayweather fight

– Lashley on training for two sports

– Lashley comments on his favorite Impact Wrestling opponents

– Has Lashley spoken to Trump since becoming the President?

– and more!





