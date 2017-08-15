Alberto El Patron Statement on Being Stripped of the GFW World Heavyweight Title

As noted, GFW announced on Monday that they have stripped Unified World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron of the title due to the recent domestic incident with Paige at an Orlando airport.

Patron took to social media and issued the following statement on being stripped of the title:

My company Impact and I have come to an agreement that it’s best for both parties if I be stripped from the championships. I came up with the suggestion just to show that Impact doesn’t have favorites and everyone gets treated the same. Apologies to fans and my brothers and sisters in the company, even though I came out all clear and there was no wrong doing, it was still a scandal. So thanks for your support and let’s move forward more positively. One day I hope to be your champ again! #SiSiSi

This is a positive guys I promise. Please treat it like such! God bless everyone and I hope you all have a great day! 🙏🏼 A post shared by Alberto El Patron (@prideofmexico) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

