8/15/17 WWE 205 Live Coverage

205 Live opens with a video recap of the match between Neville and Akira Tozawa from last night’s Raw, in which Tozawa won to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion. We go into the arena where Corey Graves and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show. We then see that Tozawa’s Championship Celebration will take place tonight.

Match #1: Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak

Alexander and Nese start they match. They lock up and Nese shoves Alexander away and poses in the ring. They lock up again and Alexander applies a wrist-lock. Alexander takes Nese down and then runs the ropes and drops Nese with a few arm-drags. Alexander takes Nese down with a head-scissors take down and goes for a dropkick, but Nese holds onto the ropes and tags in Gulak. Alexander keeps control of the match and tags in Metalik. Metalik delivers a chop to Gulak and then takes him down with a handspring arm-drag. Metalik keeps dropping Gulak with arm-drags and then applies a submission down on the mat. Alexander tags back in and he and Metalik sends Gulak off the ropes. Alexander kicks Gulak in the face and goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at one.

Metalik tags back in and slaps Gulak across the face. Metalik comes off the ropes, but Gulak takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Gulak goes for the cover, but Metalik kicks out at two. Nese tags in and clocks Metalik with a left hand. Nese sends Metalik to the corner, but Metalik counters with a boot to the face and a bulldog. Metalik comes off the ropes and connects with a dropkick and then goes up top again. Nese rolls to the outside, but Metalik walks the ropes and takes Nese down with a moonsault. Alexander comes off the ropes and takes Gulak down as well. Metalik tosses Nese back into the ring and kicks Gulak in the face.

Metalik comes off the top, but Nese catches him and drops him with a gut-buster. Nese goes for the cover, but Metalik kicks out at two. Nese stomps away on Metalik and backs him into the corner. Nese places Metalik on the top and climbs, but Metalik crotches Nese on the top rope. Metalik takes Nese down with a hurricanrana and Gulak and Alexander tag in. Alexander kicks Gulak in the face and then spears him in the corner. Alexander kicks Gulak in the back of the head and drops Nese with a boot to the face. Alexander comes off the top, but Gulak catches him. Gulak grabs Alexander’s leg, but Alexander comes back with an elbow and a kick. Alexander goes for the cover, but Nese breaks it up at two.

Nese kicks Metalik in the face and tosses him to the floor. Alexander takes Nese down, but Gulak rolls Alexander up for a two count. Alexander comes right back and connects with the Lumbar Check on Gulak and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik.

We see Lince Dorado, Noam Dar, and Ariya Daivari backstage discussing the match between Neville and Akira Tozawa. They all make fun of Neville losing, and then Neville shows up looking disheveled. He doesn’t say a word and they all leave. Neville then picks up a chair and hurls it across the locker room. We then see Titus O’Neil talking to someone on his cell phone backstage.

—

Match #2: The Brian Kendrick vs. Mustafa Ali

Ali quickly takes Kendrick down and goes for the cover, but Kendrick kicks out at one. Ali follows up with a dropkick and goes for another cover, but Kendrick kicks out at two this time. Kendrick comes back with a dropkick, but doesn’t follow up and Ali recovers. Ali comes off the top and takes Kendrick down again. Ali slams Kendrick into the corner and delivers a back elbow. Kendrick comes back with a kick to the face. Kendrick backs away and charges, but Ali moves and kicks Kendrick in the face. Ali takes Kendrick down with a leaping neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Kendrick kicks out at two.

Ali takes Kendrick up top and delivers a forearm shot. Ali climbs as well, but Kendrick shoves him off. Kendrick comes off the top, but Ali rolls through and kicks Kendrick in the face. Ali goes up top and goes for the inverted 450 splash, but Kendrick kicks him down. Kendrick applies the Captain’s Hook in the middle of the ring, but Ali gets to the ropes to break the hold. Kendrick kicks Ali in the side of the head and sends him to the floor. Kendrick goes out after him and slams him into the LED board at ringside. Kendrick slams Ali into the steel steps and then locks his foot into the steps. Kendrick stalks Ali, but Jack Gallagher attacks Kendrick from behind.

Winner via disqualification: The Brian Kendrick.

After the match, Gallagher tosses Kendrick into the ring and beats him down some more, but Kendrick gets away and escapes through the crowd as Gallagher stares him down.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)