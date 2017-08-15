8/14/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Springfield, Massachusetts

Aug 15, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 8/14/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Springfield, Massachusetts:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
The New Day defeated The Usos, Breezango, and The Hype Bros

2. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Luke Harper, Sin Cara, and Tye Dillinger defeated Erick Rowan, Epico, and Aiden English

4. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable

5. WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way Match
Naomi defeated Natalya, Becky Lynch, Tamina, and Carmella

7. Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis

8. John Cena defeated Rusev

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad