8/14/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Springfield, Massachusetts

Below are the results from the 8/14/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Springfield, Massachusetts:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

The New Day defeated The Usos, Breezango, and The Hype Bros

2. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Luke Harper, Sin Cara, and Tye Dillinger defeated Erick Rowan, Epico, and Aiden English

4. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable

5. WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way Match

Naomi defeated Natalya, Becky Lynch, Tamina, and Carmella

7. Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis

8. John Cena defeated Rusev

