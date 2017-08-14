WWE Talent Sending Thoughts / Prayers to Ric Flair

After WWE.com confirmed this morning, that 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was indeed being hospitalized for “tough medical issues,” stars and backstage talent have tweeted their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes for Flair. Among them were Road Dogg, Natalya, Michael Hayes, and referee Charles Robinson. Details of which hospital Flair was admitted to are still unknown.

Two-time @WWE Hall of Famer @RicFlairNatrBoy was hospitalized over the weekend with "tough medical issues." https://t.co/F66OhyI98n — WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2017

I don't know the details or what @RicFlairNatrBoy needs, but God does and I pray that His will be done. @MsCharlotteWWE #KICKOUTRIC #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 14, 2017

Thinking of them, too, and praying for Ric and his family. I don't know many tougher than him! We love you, Nature Boy💜 https://t.co/bcmRLIVeKu — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 14, 2017

I saw @RicFlairNatrBoy before I flew to Boston yesterday

I can assure that he needs everyone's prayers and positive vibes. Thx in advance!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 14, 2017

Just got the news that @RicFlairNatrBoy is in the hospital. Hoping for a full & very speedy recovery. Need The Champ out stylin' & profilin' — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) August 14, 2017





