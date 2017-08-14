WWE Talent Sending Thoughts / Prayers to Ric Flair

Aug 14, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

After WWE.com confirmed this morning, that 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was indeed being hospitalized for “tough medical issues,” stars and backstage talent have tweeted their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes for Flair.  Among them were Road Dogg, Natalya, Michael Hayes, and referee Charles Robinson.  Details of which hospital Flair was admitted to are still unknown.


(Visited 84 times, 85 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s X-Division Round Table Teleconference with Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki, and Trevor Lee

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad