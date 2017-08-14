McMahon sees Nia Jax as the Andre the Giant of females

While appearing on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Nia Jax reflected on a conversation she had with Vince McMahon:

“Vince is like the big dog, he owns the company. You hear, ‘Oh do this, do that because Vince likes it.’ So one day, I walked up to his office, grabbing some balls of mine and saying, ‘Hey Vince,’” Jax said.

“I walked in and thanked him for the opportunity he’s given me so far and want to know what [he] wants me to do in this division.

He said, ‘You’re like the Andre the Giant of the females. It’s going to take a lot for these girls to get you down. You’re a killer, you’re strong.’ He basically just told me that they need to work to get you down and you need to protect yourself in that way.”

