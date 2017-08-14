Update On The Health of Ric Flair

Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent, LLC and a rep for 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, has updated Flair’s condition; Flair was initially hospitalized Saturday night for “routine monitoring,” according to the rep. However, another tweet was posted by Zanoni at 12:11am ET today (Monday), and it appears Flair is dealing with more than just “routine monitoring.” The first tweet below is from 9:39pm ET Saturday; the second tweet is from shortly after midnight ET Sunday night/Monday morning, citing that Ric Flair is “dealing with some tough medical issues.”

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

A tweet from Rory Karpf also asks for prayers. Karpf worked on the Ric Flair 30 for 30 documentary, Nature Boy, set to premiere on ESPN in November.

Please pray for my friend Ric Flair and keep him in your thoughts — Rory Karpf (@RoryKarpf) August 14, 2017

In his autobiography, To Be the Man, Ric Flair noted that in the past he had suffered from alcohol-related heart issues.

SOURCES: NEWS.com.au, Pro Wrestling Sheet

