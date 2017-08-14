Update On The Health of Ric Flair

Aug 14, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent, LLC and a rep for 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, has updated Flair’s condition;  Flair was initially hospitalized Saturday night for “routine monitoring,” according to the rep. However, another tweet was posted by Zanoni at 12:11am ET today (Monday), and it appears Flair is dealing with more than just “routine monitoring.”  The first tweet below is from 9:39pm ET Saturday;  the second tweet is from shortly after midnight ET Sunday night/Monday morning, citing that Ric Flair is “dealing with some tough medical issues.”

A tweet from Rory Karpf also asks for prayers.  Karpf worked on the Ric Flair 30 for 30 documentary, Nature Boy, set to premiere on ESPN in November.

In his autobiography, To Be the Man, Ric Flair noted that in the past he had suffered from alcohol-related heart issues.

SOURCES:  NEWS.com.au, Pro Wrestling Sheet

(Visited 71 times, 75 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s X-Division Round Table Teleconference with Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki, and Trevor Lee

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad