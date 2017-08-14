Two More Title Matches Confirmed for Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam Pay-Per-View

Aug 14, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Two new WWE SummerSlam matches were confirmed in the first hour of tonight’s go-home RAW episode – Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus. Sasha defeated Nia Jax to earn her title shot

Below is the updated confirmed card for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

