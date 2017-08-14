Two More Title Matches Confirmed for Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam Pay-Per-View

Two new WWE SummerSlam matches were confirmed in the first hour of tonight’s go-home RAW episode – Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus. Sasha defeated Nia Jax to earn her title shot

Below is the updated confirmed card for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Special Referee: Shane McMahon

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Big Cass vs. Big Show

Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

