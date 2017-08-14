Title Changes Hands on Tonight’s WWE RAW from Boston (Photos, Videos)

Akira Tozawa defeated Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion on tonight’s RAW from the TD Garden in Boston. The match was originally announced for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view but was just moved up this afternoon.

This is Tozawa’s first WWE title run since signing with the company last year for the Cruiserweight Classic and the RAW cruiserweight division. Neville won the Cruiserweight Title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29th.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:

👑 of the Cruiserweights @WWENeville has a bone to pick with the officiating as this #Cruiserweight Title match rolls on… #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/pjABNhBpSB — 205Live (@WWE205Live) August 15, 2017

