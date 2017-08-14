Title Changes Hands on Tonight’s WWE RAW from Boston (Photos, Videos)
Akira Tozawa defeated Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion on tonight’s RAW from the TD Garden in Boston. The match was originally announced for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view but was just moved up this afternoon.
This is Tozawa’s first WWE title run since signing with the company last year for the Cruiserweight Classic and the RAW cruiserweight division. Neville won the Cruiserweight Title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29th.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:
Bow down to your king. #RAW #205Live @WWENeville pic.twitter.com/PRD4SrlHpL
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2017
#TitusWorldwide is in the house as @TitusONeilWWE leads @TozawaAkira to the ring on #RAW for the BIGGEST match of his career! #205Live pic.twitter.com/INWFIyR2Kf
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) August 15, 2017
Is @TozawaAkira a serious threat to @WWENeville's #Cruiserweight throne? #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/08904nJk8K
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 15, 2017
👑 of the Cruiserweights @WWENeville has a bone to pick with the officiating as this #Cruiserweight Title match rolls on… #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/pjABNhBpSB
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) August 15, 2017
Yep, @TozawaAkira just got dropped from the #NevilleLevel… #RAW #205Live @WWENeville pic.twitter.com/W3wOPlGE69
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 15, 2017
THAT. CLOSE. #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/hW1pEg3oXo
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) August 15, 2017
It's a #TitusWorldwide party as @TozawaAkira DETHRONES THE KING, defeating @WWENeville for the @WWE #Cruiserweight Title! #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/eyvYjssnl7
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2017
Here is your winner, and NEWWWWWW #Cruiserweight Champion @TozawaAkira! #RAW #205Live @TitusONeilWWE @ApolloCrews pic.twitter.com/bA9OE2HOJG
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) August 15, 2017
HE DID IT! #TitusWorldwide's @TozawaAkira is your NEW #Cruiserweight Champion!!! #AndNew #RAW #205Live @WWENeville @TitusONeilWWE pic.twitter.com/mwd5fF8ve7
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More