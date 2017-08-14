This Day In Wrestling History – August 14th

1998 – The Border Patrol (Agent Gunn & Agent Maxx) defeat The New Midnight Express (Bodacious Bart & Bombastic Bob), to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

1999 – WCW’s final Road Wild event is held at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, in Sturgis South Dakota, in front of 5,500 fans. This is 3,000 fewer fans than Road Wild ’98. In 2000 Road Wild was replaced by New Blood Rising.

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Rey Misterio Jr., Eddie Guerrero, & Billy Kidman defeat Vampiro & The Insane Clown Posse (Shaggy 2 Dope & Violent J)

– Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) defeat The Jersey Triad (Chris Kanyon & Bam Bam Bigelow), to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, The Revolution (Shane Douglas, Perry Saturn, & Dean Malenko) defeat The West Texas Rednecks (Curt Hennig, Barry Windham, & Bobby Duncum, Jr.).

– Buff Bagwell defeats Ernest Miller (with Sonny Onoo).

– Chris Benoit defeats Diamond Dallas Page, in a No Disqualification Match, to retain the WCW United States Championship.

– Sid Vicious defeats Sting.

– Goldberg defeats Rick Steiner.

– Randy Savage defeats Dennis Rodman.

– Hulk Hogan defeats Kevin Nash, in a Retirement Match to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

1999 – On a taping of Hardcore TV (airing August 27th), Spike Dudley & Balls Mahoney defeat The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray & D-Von), to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship.

2000 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.9 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.4 rating). Several titles changed hands on Nitro: The Filthy Animals (Rey Misterio Jr & Juventud Guerrera) defeat The Dark Carnival (Vampiro & The Great Muta) to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship. Also, Lance Storm, holder of the United States, Cruiserweight, & Hardcore Championships, awards the Cruiserweight Championship to Team Canada partner Elix Skipper, and the Hardcore Championship to his other partner, Carl Ouelette. Ouelette only holds the title for about 38 minutes; he loses the title to Norman Smiley.

2005 – TNA’s first Sacrifice pay-per-view is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 775 fans.

Pre-Show:

– Apolo & Sonny Siaki defeats Mikey Batts & Jerrelle Clark.

Sacrifice PPV:

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Shark Boy, Chris Sabin, & Sonjay Dutt defeat The Diamonds In The Rough (Simon Diamond, Elix Skipper, & David Young)

– Alex Shelley defeats Shocker.

– Abyss (with James Mitchell) defeats Lance Hoyt.

– 3Live Kru (Konnan & Ron Killings) defeat Kip James & Monty Brown. BG James served as special guest referee.

– Christopher Daniels defeats Austin Aries. Aries was selected as Daniels’ opponent by an internet poll, also including Roderick Strong, Jay Lethal, & Matt Sydal.

– Jerry Lynn defeats Sean Waltman.

– In an Eight-Man Tag Team Match, Team Canada (A-1, Bobby Roode, Eric Young, & Petey Williams) defeat America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) and The Naturals (Chase Stevens & Andy Douglas)

– Samoa Joe defeats AJ Styles to win the 2005 TNA Super X Cup Tournament.

– Jeff Jarrett & Rhino defeat Raven & Sabu.

2005 – Masahiro Chono defeats Kazuyuki Fujita, to win the G1 Climax Tournament.

2006 – On RAW, Lita defeats Mickie James, to win the WWE Women’s Championship.

2009 – WWE releases Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore, who had just been signed to return the week prior. Eugene had made only one appearance on RAW, and the company was unhappy with the shape he was in.

2010 – At Combat Zone Wrestling’s A Tangled Web 3 event , Jon Moxley (WWE’s Dean Ambrose) defeats Nick Gage and Egotistico Fantastico, to win the CZW World Heavyweight Championship (Three-Way Match).

2010 – Juggalo Championship Wrestlilng’s Flashlight Wrestling: Legends & Loonies is held in Cave-In-Rock, Illinois. The event started at 4am Central Time, as part of The Gathering of Juggalos. There was no hard lighting, as the fans brought flashlights to light the ring with. Hence the name of the event:

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Tommy Rich and The Rock n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeat Kamala and The Haters (Pauly & Vito Thomaselli).

– Bob Armstrong defeats Bob Orton, Jr.

– Breyer Wellington (with Geeves) fought Eugene to a no-contest.

– Breyer Wellington & Butler Geeves defeat Brian Christopher & Eugene.

– Jim Duggan defeats Tracy Smothers.

– 2 Tuff Tony & Corporal Robinson defeat Kevin Thorn & Gangrel.

2011 – Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Tetsuya Naito, to win the G1 Climax Tournament.

2011 – WWE’s 24th annual SummerSlam is held at Staples Center in Los Angeles for the third straight year. There were 17,404 fans in attendance.

Dark Match:

– Dolph Ziggler (with Vickie Guerrero) defeats Alex Riley.

Summerslam PPV:

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, John Morrison, Rey Mysterio, & Kofi Kingston defeat The Miz, Alberto Del Rio, & R-Truth.

– Mark Henry defeats Sheamus via count-out.

– Kelly Kelly (with Eve Torres) defeats Beth Phoenix (with Natalya), to retain the WWE Divas Championship.

– Wade Barrett defeats Daniel Bryan.

– In a No Holds Barred Match, Randy Orton defeats Christian, to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

– CM Punk defeats John Cena, to become the ‘Undisputed’ WWE Champion. Punk gets the pinfall despite Cena’s foot being on the bottom rope. Triple H served as special guest referee.

– As Punk celebrated, Kevin Nash returned and attacked Punk with a Jackknife Powerbomb. Alberto Del Rio took advantage and cashed in his Money In The Bank contract. After executing a Step Up Enziguiri, Del Rio pins Punk, to win the WWE Championship.

2016 – Kenny Omega defeats Hirooki Goto, to win the G1 Climax Tournament.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund (68 years old); former WCW Tag Team & Television Champion Bobby Eaton (59 years old); current SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston (36 years old); NWA & AWA legend Bobby Duncum, Sr. (73 years old); former WCW wrestler Jeff Farmer (55 years old, performed as The nWo Sting); former IWA Mid-South Light Heavyweight Champion Jaysin Strife (32 years old); indy wrestler Miss Mina (33 years old); and former NXT Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano (30 years old).

Today would have been the 56th birthday for former ECW, USWA, AWA, WWC, & UWF Tag Team Champion ‘Hot Stuff’ Eddie Gilbert. Today would’ve been the 60th birthday for six-time NWA Texas Heavyweight Champion Gino Hernandez.

