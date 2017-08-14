The Rock Wins Teen Choice Award for Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

At Sunday’s Teen Choice Awards, The Rock won the award for Choice Fantasy Movie Actor, as for his role as ‘Maui,’ in the Disney-animated film, “Moana.” The film was also nominated for Choice Fantasy Movie; that award went to “Beauty and the Beast.”

The Rock was also nominated for Choice Actor in an Action Movie, for his performance in “Fate of the Furious;” the award went to Chris Pine, for “Wonder Woman.” The Rock was a nominee for Choice Actor in a Comedy Movie for his role in “Baywatch;” that award went to “Baywatch” co-star Zac Efron.

The Rock and Efron were also nominated for the Choice Movie Ship award; that award went to Emma Watson & Dan Stevens, for “Beauty and the Beast.”

“Total Bellas” was a nominee for Choice Reality TV Show; that award went to “The Voice.”

SOURCE: Variety.com, WWE.com

