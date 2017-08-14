Spoiler Update on the RAW Tag Team Title Match Planned for WWE SummerSlam

After much speculation, PWInsider reports that WWE will finally confirm Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro on tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW from Boston.

With that match confirmed to take place, below is the updated SummerSlam card going into tonight’s RAW:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley’s replacement TBA (Sasha Banks or Nia Jax) vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Special Referee: Shane McMahon

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Big Cass vs. Big Show

Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

