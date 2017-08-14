Seth Rollins: WWE “Doesn’t Need” UFC Stars To Crossover

During an interview with Sky Sports, Seth Rollins revealed his thoughts on MMA crossing over into the world of WWE.

Rollins seems adamant that WWE doesn’t need UFC stars to keep the company relevant. Admitting that the company doesn’t need to target high-profile athletes to maintain viewership.

“I think we have maybe the most talented roster of all time,” Rollins said. “I don’t think we need anybody to help or crossover. Conversely, Seth did say that if “they want to come over to our world and have some fun then that’s cool”. However, “we’re happy doing our thing on our own”.





