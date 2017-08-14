Samoa Joe Sends Warning (Video), New WWE NXT Live Events, WWE Stock Down

– Below is video of Samoa Joe talking to Mike Rome at tonight’s WWE RAW in Boston. Regarding Sunday’s SummerSlam Fatal 4 Way with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Joe says his first reign as champion will begin then but if anyone pops off tonight at RAW, they won’t have to wait until SummerSlam.

– WWE stock was down 0.09% today, closing at $21.04 per share. Today’s high was $21.50 and the low was $21.02.

– As seen below, Triple H has announced new WWE NXT Road Trip live events for Miami, West Palm Beach, Lowell, Kingston, Bethlehem and Amherst:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)