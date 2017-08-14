Ric Flair’s Situation Described as “Extremely Serious” This Afternoon

As noted earlier via TMZ Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was placed in a medically induced coma and was scheduled to undergo surgery this afternoon. Flair was hospitalized in an intensive care unit on Saturday, reportedly due to heart-related issues.

Flair has come out of surgery but his situation is said to be “extremely serious,” according to F4Wonline.com.

No other details were made available after surgery but F4Wonline.com adds that Flair had been scheduled to undergo surgery this week. It is not clear if this was the original surgery scheduled or a new operation. Their report also states that there is believed to be a heart issue and another issue.

We will keep you updated on Flair’s status.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 57 times, 57 visits today)