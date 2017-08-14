Ric Flair Reportedly In a Medically Induced Coma, Preparing for Surgery

Aug 14, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

TMZ Sports reports that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is currently in a medically induced coma and is preparing for surgery.

TMZ noted that Flair was admitted into the hospital early Saturday morning and his situation has gotten more serious. Flair was set to undergo a procedure this afternoon. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the issues are heart-related.

Stay tuned for updates on Flair’s status.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 72 times, 75 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s X-Division Round Table Teleconference with Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki, and Trevor Lee

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad