Paige and El Patron reportedly “blow up” backstage

Alberto El Patron’s lawyer has sent a letter to Global Force Wrestling that questions why he is still suspended from the company when he was not charged in the airport incident with WWE’S Paige.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are constant issues with El Patron. While many of these issues happened outside of GFW, there was a blow up backstage between Alberto and Paige several weeks ago. In addition to that, there have been other incidents that have happened that have gone unreported but people in the company know about them.

There fear within GFW is that another incident will happen. Several promoters have chosen not to book for him for that same reason.





(Visited 134 times, 134 visits today)