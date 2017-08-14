More on Tonight’s RAW (Video), Fans on SummerSlam Matches, Kurt Angle – Jason Jordan

– WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at 5 things we need to know before tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which SummerSlam match are they most looking forward to seeing this Sunday in Brooklyn. As of this writing, 64% voted for Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar while 11% voted for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, 9% voted for Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with Shane McMahon as special referee, 7% for Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt, 3% for John Cena vs. Baron Corbin and 2% for Natalya vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi. The rest received 1% or less.

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and “son” Jason Jordan were doing media in Boston earlier today for tonight’s RAW. It’s believed that Jordan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be announced for SummerSlam tonight. Angle tweeted this photo with Jordan:

My son @JasonJordanJJ and I are doing a media day in Boston today for WWE Raw tonight. Going to be a great show. #itstrue pic.twitter.com/mfcxFaisVX — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 14, 2017

