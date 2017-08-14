Michael “PS” Hayes on Ric Flair’s Condition, SmackDown Star Turns 36, Steel Steps Top 10

– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 video features brutal assaults with steel ring steps:

– SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston turns 36 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund turns 68, WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano turns 30 and wrestling legend Bobby Eaton turns 59.

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was admitted into a hospital this weekend and his manager took to social media to ask fans to pray for The Nature Boy, noting that there was no reason to panic. He’s reportedly dealing with a heart issue. Flair underwent surgery this afternoon but his situation is said to be “extremely serious” still. WWE’s Michael “PS” Hayes visited Flair in the hospital yesterday and tweeted the following on his condition:

I saw @RicFlairNatrBoy before I flew to Boston yesterday

I can assure that he needs everyone's prayers and positive vibes. Thx in advance!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 14, 2017

