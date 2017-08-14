Former ROH Champion Reportedly Signs with WWE

Former ROH Champion Adam Cole has signed a deal with WWE, according to PWInsider. Cole will be working the WWE NXT brand.

No word yet on when Cole will make his NXT debut but he is scheduled to start training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week.

