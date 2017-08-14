Charlotte on How being Ric Flair’s daughter motivates her

Charlotte Flair spoke with the Ottawa Citizen on a number of wrestling topics on Fans Hating her and Being on Smackdown

Here are some of the highlights:

Fans hating her at first:

“When I debuted on the main roster, people just hated me. They were booing me. Social media got to me a bit. They were like, ‘She’s just there because she’s Ric Flair’s daughter.’ I was like, ‘Why doesn’t anybody like me?’ It really got to me. I had to make an executive decision and commit to being what people thought I was. If they think I’m going to be that way, act that way. So it was about committing to being, ‘Yeah, I’m Ric Flair’s daughter, yeah the dirtiest player in the game, yeah I’m entitled, yeah I got here without having to do anything.’ Now I just know how to turn up. It was more about understanding you’re just playing a role.”

Working as a face on SmackDown:

“Since I am a babyface now, I am going to put all my energy into being the best babyface ever. My comfort zone and where I feel most natural is being a heel. My character could stay the same and people like my character versus disliking it. It’s more me trying to figure out how that works and staying true to my character regardless of what side I’m on. I do feel more comfortable as a heel, but I’m taking the babyface challenge on as much as I can.”

How being Ric Flair’s daughter motivates her:

“It’s what has motivated and pushed me and been a constant force or reason to continue to get better every day. Just thinking of what an icon he is, wondering, if there wasn’t a Ric Flair, what some of the entertainers today would be like. Little kids now, it’s crazy of me to think they’re wooing because it’s me. Really, it’s their parents wooing because of my dad.”



