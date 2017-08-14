Brie Bella on Baby Birdie, What John Cena Gave Nikki After 5 Years Together

“Extra’s” Renee Bargh spoke with the Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki, at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, where they chatted about their busy lives.

Brie, who welcomed her daughter Birdie with husband Daniel Bryant in May, looked fabulous in a black slip dress. She revealed, “I still have thirteen pounds to go.” Though she had planned to wear something more demure, Nikki convinced her not to.“She put me in this. I was just nervous, but Nicole was like just, ‘Show it.’” Nikki chimed in, “Be confident — that’s part of being a mom and motherhood.”

Brie gave an update on baby Birdie, gushing, “She’s amazing! She just turned three months two days ago and she’s, like, gripping, like, I have to put my hair back ’cause she pulls so hard! What makes my husband so happy, she’s gripping her toes and if you go down to grab her, both her feet will grip your arm and my husband is like, ‘She’s gonna be a good wrestler.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, no! Three months and we’re already thinking about that!’” Nikki said, “As long as she’s a Bella and not a Daniel Bryant, I’m okay with that.”

Nikki commented about being an aunt, “I didn’t realize being an aunt, how much I could love something so much…Her and Brian talk about moving to Washington. I’m like, ‘ You can’t take my baby from me!’ Being with Birdie does, when I am around her a lot… the realness of moms, there’s so much work, it’s been the best birth control.”

Brie was in labor for 21 hours before an emergency C-section, the whole thing set to play out on “Total Bellas.” Brie pointed out, “The movies don’t do any woman justice… There were a lot of intimate moments; I want people to see it and know.”

Nikki is gearing up for her wedding to John Cena, which could happen “maybe like in a year.” The couple just celebrated five years together, but what did he get her for the special milestone? “A new house in San Diego, and a cute card.”

The wedding date is unknown but she already has a dress! “I went to the Marchesa fashion show,” she said. “There was one dress, we made eye contact and I fell in love. I tried it on recently — it’s amazing.”

The 33-year-old also broke the news that the couple is in talks to televise the wedding! She joked, “We all want to see John cry.”

