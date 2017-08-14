Bellator fighter says he would destroy Brock Lesnar

Former UFC and current Bellator Heavyweight, Matt Mitrione was on the Pat McAfee Show (h/t FloCombat) and talked about wanting to fight Brock Lesnar:

“I would beat the f–King Sh@t out of Brock Lesnar. There is no question about this whatsoever. He would never fight me. Never.

He would fight Jon Jones because he would think he can take Jon Jones down. He would never fight me. I’ve been asking to fight Brock Lesnar since the day I went on The Ultimate Fighter. If you think that dude is an athlete go suck a dick–. That dude is not an athlete. He’s a giant body.”

