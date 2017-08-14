8/13/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Worcester, Massachusetts

Below are the results from the 8/13/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Worcester, Massachusetts:

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Finn Balor and The Hardy Boyz defeated Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Elias

2. Goldust defeated R-Truth

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

5. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

6. John Cena defeated Rusev

7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, and Mickie James defeated Nia Jax, Emma, and Alexa Bliss

-Enzo Amore came out and cut a promo, but Big Cass interrupted and laid him out.

8. Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman (via disqualification)

