WWE superstars at Brooklyn Cyclones game on Thursday

With SummerSlam fast approaching, the Brooklyn Cyclones baseball team announced that on Thursday, WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Mark Henry, Apollo Crews, and Carmella will be appearing at the game for SummerSlam Night. The event takes place at the MCU Park on August 17 and both the Cyclones and WWE will be raising funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. All four WWE Superstars will be signing autographs for fans who purchase a wristband on the night of the game for a $20 donation to the Boys & Girls Club. The wristband will entitle you to an autograph from one of the two sets of the Superstars who will be stationed on the first base and third base side of the ballpark. There will be a total of 100 wristbands available. As part of the night’s festivities, fans will be able to purchase a special package which will include field box ticket and SummerSlam t-shirt for $25 with proceeds to benefit the Boys & Girls Club. Anyone who purchases this package will also be entered into a drawing to win a pair of tickets to SummerSlam at the Barclays Center with the winner announced at MCU Park on August 17th during the game. For more information go to BrooklynCyclones.com.

