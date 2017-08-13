Triple H unsure if Ronda Rousey is ready to transition to pro wrestling

Triple H is unsure if Ronda Rousey is ready to step in a wrestling ring although if that’s what he wants, he’s happy to offer her the opportunity.

Speaking with CBSSports.com, Triple H recounted how Rousey had a “ear-to-ear grin” on her face during the two days at Full Sail University where she attended both tapings of the Mae Young Classic. “She was like a little kid after every break there would be when I would talk to her – like a little kid. What that means? Unsure. What that means down the line? I think she’s unsure.”

Rousey, he believes, is in a transition period in her life and has a lot going on. The two sides have not spoken to each other since mid-July when Rousey attended the tapings but if Rousey wants an opportunity, Triple H said that he’d be happy to talk to her about it.

The subject of WrestleMania 31 came up and her surprise appearance with The Rock. Triple H recounted how Rousey told him that it was the most amazing stuff she’d felt and heard while in the ring.

“I think that Ronda has been fascinated with our business for a very long period of time,” he added. “There are so many similarities but you don’t have some of the competitive drawbacks maybe that come with being that elite level of fighter.”

Triple H made the comments during the In This Corner podcast for CBS Sports which will be published on Wednesday.





(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)