Steve Corino couldn’t be happier to be with WWE

“I can show my enthusiasm and passion for the business here at the Performance Center. I was lucky enough to learn from Kevin Sullivan and Dusty Rhodes and Terry Funk, and their passion still lives in me, so I’m passing that on. I wouldn’t change a thing about my career during my 22 years in the ring or in the office. I lived in Puerto Rico for one year, working for Carlos Colon. It’s more than wrestling for the fans, it’s part of the culture. I always loved the spirit, and I always loved wrestling in Puerto Rico. It wasn’t easy being a bad guy, because people really hate you, but when they love you, they’ll love you forever. I truly believe any experience I’ve had brought me to this point right now. It wasn’t meant to be in 1996, or 2002, or 2007, but the universe had it ready for me to be here in 2017. I’m happy to have my WrestleMania moments through the men and women who I help coach.”

source: si.com





(Visited 52 times, 52 visits today)