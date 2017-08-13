Statement From Devon Moore

Statement From Devon Moore:

Yo. It’s Devon Moore here. I see there’s been a lot of talk about me and an incident at the Monster Factory with someone I’ve been really close to for years. Right to it.

I wanna apologize to all the fans that have given me their support through 16 years of putting my body through punishments no body was meant to take. I wanna apologize to Joey and all the other boys in that and any other locker room I have worked in.

I’ve spent my career always doing the right thing. Always respecting the business. Always respecting the boys. Drugs are a terrible thing. They can turn you into someone you’re not. They make you do stuff that you never would ever do in your right mind.

That is why I am turning to my faith and entering rehab this Monday. I have signed myself in for a minimum of 30 days. I could sit here and make excuses about both my mom and dad committing suicide. About me finding my mom. About needing to escape reality and drugs being my escape. I’m not. I’m a grown man now and should have gotten professional help rather than thinking I could handle all this myself. I couldn’t, and obviously didn’t.

I will return a better human being. I will make amends with Joey before I do anything else. People have been telling me I should be mad about being taped in a locker room with no sign. That’s for all the other men and women that were taped getting undressed and dressed.

For me, it was a blessing in disguise. I am happy they taped me, and it’s gonna help me deal with a problem before it ever got to become a much worse one. I will come back better, healthier mentally and physically, and hope that all of you reading this remember the rest of my 16 years entertaining you instead of one blackout night.

Thank you for reading this. God Bless you all.

