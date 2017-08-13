Matt Morgan talks about being bitter over his WWE experience

“So long story short, when I got my release, I got a call from Johnny Ace saying, ‘Look, we need to get the character off TV.’ Johnny said ‘Go to Japan for six months to a year, we’ll bring you back and hopefully everyone will have forgotten the character and we can do something new with you.’ I told Johnny cool and WWE sets me up to go to New Japan, got paid really well, but I got really bitter and pissed off. I then decide, you know what? I’m going to shove this up their ass and go to TNA and be ‘The Blueprint’ Matt Morgan and show them exactly what they missed out on.”

source: Sitting Ringside with David Penzer





