Legit Heat between Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks?

While appearing on The Cheap Heat podcast, Alexa Bliss confirmed That her and Sasha Banks have a mutual dislike for each other and admits that she is keeping business and personal relations separate from one another.

“I’ve always been the person to say ‘business is business, personal is personal.’ I will never let my personal feelings about somebody get in the way of business”, said the RAW Women’s Champion.

I want to have a productive match, I want to have a safe match, I want to have a great match; I want to take this company to the next level with our women with this WWE women’s revolution. I’ve seen the things she said about me. If that’s how she feels, that’s fine. But we know that we put it to the side and have a productive, professional match because that’s what it’s all about.”

